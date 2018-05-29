Clear
Police: Mason City stabbing in self-defense after man violated no-contact order

Godfrey Wilson

A Mason City stabbing happened after a man violated a no-contact order, police said Tuesday morning.

Posted: May. 29, 2018 11:17 AM
Updated: May. 29, 2018 11:22 AM
A possible stabbing was reported at 1111 East State St. at 4:41 p.m. Monday, and police eventually made entry into the residence where they found 30-year-old Godfrey Dawson.
Dawson had injuries that were non-life threatening and was transported to Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa.
The investigation determined Dawson came to the residence in violation of an existing no-contact order.
When he was there, he was involved in an altercation with the resident and the resident used a knife in self-defense, police said.
The victim, who was the protected party in the no-contact order, suffered minor injuries.
Dawson was arrested on three outstanding warrants – two for probation revocation and for being absent from custody.
He is facing a new charge for the violation of a no-contact order.

