Police: Mason City stabbing in self-defense after man violated no-contact order

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Mason City stabbing happened after a man violated a no-contact order, police said Tuesday morning.A possible stabbing was, and police eventually made entry into the residence where they found 30-year-old Godfrey Dawson.Dawson had injuries that were non-life threatening and was transported to Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa.The investigation determined Dawson came to the residence in violation of an existing no-contact order.When he was there, he was involved in an altercation with the resident and the resident used a knife in self-defense, police said.The victim, who was the protected party in the no-contact order, suffered minor injuries.Dawson was arrested on three outstanding warrants – two for probation revocation and for being absent from custody.He is facing a new charge for the violation of a no-contact order.