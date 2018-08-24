MASON CITY, Iowa – Police in Mason City are urging residents to avoid 19th St. and S. Eisenhower Ave. due to an accident.
First responders are on the scene of a motorcycle injury crash.
We will have more information on this as it becomes available.
Related Content
- Police: Mason City residents urged to avoid location of motorcycle accident
- Highway 52 Motorcycle Accident
- Mason City Police Dept. urges residents to sign up for CodeRED
- Motorcycle accident in Freeborn County
- Residents react to Mason City shooting
- Mason City Police ask residents to stay home
- UPDATE: Multi-agency search Tuesday at Mason City location
- Rider hurt after Rochester motorcycle accident
- Deer Vs. Motorcycle Accident Injuries One
- Minor car/motorcycle accident in Austin
Scroll for more content...