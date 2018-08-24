Clear

Police: Mason City residents urged to avoid location of motorcycle accident

Police in Mason City are urging residents to avoid 19th St. and S. Eisenhower Ave. due to an accident.

Posted: Aug. 24, 2018 12:55 PM
Updated: Aug. 24, 2018 12:57 PM

MASON CITY, Iowa – Police in Mason City are urging residents to avoid 19th St. and S. Eisenhower Ave. due to an accident.
First responders are on the scene of a motorcycle injury crash.
We will have more information on this as it becomes available.

