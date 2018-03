Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man pulled over for having a headlight out found himself in more trouble after police say he had fake currency in his pocket.Nicholas Wilmarth, 29, of Mason City, is facing a felony forgery charge after being pulled over Sunday at 6:53 p.m. in the 00 block of 6th St. NE.Police say Wilmarth, who was driving while revoked, was found to be in possession of four fake $50 bills.According to court documents, Wilmarth told the officer that the money was fake and that a friend gave them to him.He is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $6,000 bond.