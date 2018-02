Scroll for more content...

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police say a man who may have been involved in robberies last week in Rochester has been arrested after he was found lying on top of a 9 mm handgun.Souleysi Singharath, 19, of Rochester, was apprehended Friday after his mother let authorities in an the residence in the 5700 block of Conway Ct. NW.While officers were there, they found drugs and obtained a search warrant and came back. Authorities found evidence from recent burglaries within walking distance of the home. He was arraigned Monday for being a felon in possession of a firearm but is expected to face additional burglary charges later in the week.