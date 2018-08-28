Police: Man with 10-inch knife found near Rochester playground

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man who allegedly was by a playground with a knife and watching children at Soldier’s Park is facing charges for obstructing the legal process and fleeing an officer on foot.

Christopher Battle, 29, of Rochester, was apprehended after a struggle with officers and was found with a 10-inch knife.

Police say they approached the man Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and asked for identification.

The man told police his name was “Hanson Hanson,” and while talking police say he went for his knife. An attempt to use a Taser was twice “ineffective,” police said, and a struggle ensued and the suspect took off running. Another attempt to use a Taser was ineffective before officers were able to take the man down.

Police believe he may have been under the influence of something.