Police: Man took off running after shot fired early Wednesday in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An investigation is underway after a report of one shot being fired early Wednesday morning in the 2600 block of 4th Ave. NE.
Authorities said a disturbance call was received after a black male who was in a red car fired a shot and took off running. Police say they were able to locate a shell casing at the scene and that a gray car and a red car left the scene prior to authorities arriving.
The investigation is ongoing.
