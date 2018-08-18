Clear

Police: Man took off running after shot fired early Wednesday in Rochester

Posted: Aug. 15, 2018 10:35 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An investigation is underway after a report of one shot being fired early Wednesday morning in the 2600 block of 4th Ave. NE.
Authorities said a disturbance call was received after a black male who was in a red car fired a shot and took off running. Police say they were able to locate a shell casing at the scene and that a gray car and a red car left the scene prior to authorities arriving.
The investigation is ongoing.

The heat and humidity will be sticking around for what will be just about an entirely dry weekend.
