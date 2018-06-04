Police: Man ditches cab fare, calls to get bag of marijuana left in car returned and gets arrested

Scroll for more content...

ROCHSETER, Minn. – A man who didn’t pay his cab fare and left a duffel bag with drugs in it is facing felony drug charges.Rochester police were contacted Yellow Cab at 3 a.m. Sunday for a male who took off without paying a cab fare around $20 around the 500 block of 33rd St. SW.Cab employees went through the duffel bag and found marijuana in it, and the man, later identified as 33-year-old Derik Webster, called the cab company and requested the driver drop it off near the 55 block of 33rd St. SW.Rochester police went along with the cab driver and Webster attempted to run before being apprehended by officers.The bag contained a little more than 50 grams of marijuana and Webster was charged with fifth-degree possession.