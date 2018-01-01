Police: Man attacks woman with knife, hammer after social media dispute in southern MN

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rochester police say a man is facing a felony assault charge after a social media dispute escalated into a man attacking a woman with a hammer.

Police say around 7 p.m. Sunday night that an 18-year-old female was in a dispute with 19-year-old Dylan Sutter.

Sutter was arrested last week and apprehended after a chase at Apache Mall.

Police say Sutter went to the apartment where the victim was to confront her in the 2900 block of Charles Court NW.

Police say the female came outside and Sutter allegedly started running at her with a knife in one hand and a hammer in the other. He allegedly pushed her to the ground and kicked her in the ribs. A witness said she was hit in the head with the hammer.

Sutter was located a short time later in a vehicle in the 5200 block of Duval St. NW. Officer found the hammer in the vehicle.