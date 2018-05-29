Police: Man arrested for stealing decorative swords pawned off items

Scroll for more content...

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A tip from a social worker led to the arrest of a man accused of stealing eight swords from a home.Cordell Young, 64, of Rochester, is facing a first-degree burglary charge after authorities say he was involved in stealing eight decorative swords from a home in the 200 block of 10th Ave. NE.Theand police say Young admitted to being involved. Authorities also said Young pawned off a number of different kinds of knives and swords May 24.Authorities say based on the description of the man involved, a social worker recognized the description and told police she had knowledge that Young has been known to steal things.