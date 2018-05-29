Scroll for more content...
Cordell Young, 64, of Rochester, is facing a first-degree burglary charge after authorities say he was involved in stealing eight decorative swords from a home in the 200 block of 10th Ave. NE.
The incident was reported May 23 and police say Young admitted to being involved. Authorities also said Young pawned off a number of different kinds of knives and swords May 24.
Authorities say based on the description of the man involved, a social worker recognized the description and told police she had knowledge that Young has been known to steal things.
Related Content
- Police: Man arrested for stealing decorative swords pawned off items
- Police: Woman threatened DCS worker with 'viking style sword'
- Roommate fight escalates into 1 man using sword
- Safe Holiday Decorating
- Fort Worth pawn shop says they have stolen wedding ring
- Attacker slashes churchgoers with sword, injuring 5 in Indonesia
- Nancy Pelosi is a huge doubled-edged sword for Democrats
- Police led to hit and run suspect by Mason City pawn shop
- 1 dead, 3 injured in sword attack on Indonesian police headquarters
- Police: 8 swords taken from home as boy, 14, awoke to intruder in house