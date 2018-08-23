Police: Man arrested for alleged vehicle break-ins after being chased by K9, authorities

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is facing charges after being found breaking into vehicles.

Joshua Carlson, 30, of Stewartville, was arrested after being tracked down by a K9 and officers. He was arrested after running into the Hampton Inn parking lot.

Authorities received the initial call at 5 p.m. Wednesday after a business reported a man was breaking into cars in the 1900 block of S. Broadway Ave.

Some stolen items were recovered, and a woman also said Carlson was found hiding behind her car after stealing a stun gun.