Police: Man arrested for alleged vehicle break-ins after being chased by K9, authorities

A man is facing charges after being found breaking into vehicles.

Posted: Aug. 23, 2018 12:49 PM

Joshua Carlson, 30, of Stewartville, was arrested after being tracked down by a K9 and officers. He was arrested after running into the Hampton Inn parking lot.
Authorities received the initial call at 5 p.m. Wednesday after a business reported a man was breaking into cars in the 1900 block of S. Broadway Ave.
Some stolen items were recovered, and a woman also said Carlson was found hiding behind her car after stealing a stun gun.

We're tracking the arrival of more showers and storms for tonight and into your Friday.
