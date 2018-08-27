ROCHESTER, Minn. – Authorities say a juvenile male was robbed by suspects who had a knife and a semi-automatic handgun.
Police say Sunday at 5:45 p.m., a juvenile reported he had been robbed at the Holiday gas station near the government center by some people who knew who asked him for money.
Police said the suspects then beat him and tried to run him over in the parking lot behind the gas station.
Related Content
- Police: Juvenile robbed, almost ran over in Rochester
- Police: 3 houses robbed in Rochester neighborhoods
- Rochester Police: 2 robbed at gunpoint while closing Coldstone Creamery
- Man says he was hit by 2x4, robbed in Rochester
- Rochester duo sentenced for robbing pregnant woman's home
- Authorities: Woman robbed, assaulted in Rochester while walking home
- Rochester man going to prison for robbing a drug informant
- Police: Rochester man robbed while helping friend move at 2 a.m.
- Police: Window smashed, merchandise stolen after 4 rob Rochester Verizon story
- UPDATE: Mason City police: Juvenile charged after threat toward school
Scroll for more content...