Police: Juvenile robbed, almost ran over in Rochester

Police said the suspects beat him up and tried to run him over in the parking lot behind the gas station.

Posted: Aug. 27, 2018 10:58 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Authorities say a juvenile male was robbed by suspects who had a knife and a semi-automatic handgun.
Police say Sunday at 5:45 p.m., a juvenile reported he had been robbed at the Holiday gas station near the government center by some people who knew who asked him for money.
Police said the suspects then beat him and tried to run him over in the parking lot behind the gas station.

