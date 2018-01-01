wx_icon Mason City 30°

Police: Iowa man reports he was shot; later admits shooting self

The officers say the man initially told them that someone shot at him three times from a car while he was at a nearby park.

Posted: Jan. 31, 2018 6:32 AM
Updated: Jan. 31, 2018 6:32 AM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines police say a man who reported being shot in a drive-by shooting later admitted he had shot himself in the leg while cleaning a rifle.

The Des Moines Register reports that police were called to the 22-year-old man's home around 4 a.m. Tuesday. Arriving officers found the man lying on a couch with a gunshot wound to this thigh.

The officers say the man initially told them that someone shot at him three times from a car while he was at a nearby park. But the officers say his story continued to change. When officers searched his bedroom, they found blood on his sheets and several firearms, including a .22 rifle.

Officers say he later admitted accidentally shooting himself.

Police say officers took the firearms for safekeeping.

