Police: Iowa man asked customer if he was 'terrorist'

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa City auto repair business owner has been charged with a misdemeanor after police say he repeatedly asked a customer if he was a Muslim and a terrorist.

The Johnson County Attorney's office said Thursday that 47-year-old Chad Cermak has been charged with third-degree harassment. He was arrested Tuesday after police say a person complained that he went Monday afternoon to Cermak Automotive, where Cermak repeatedly asked him if he is a Muslim, a terrorist, a suicide bomber and other questions.

Police say the customer tried several time to end the questioning.

Online court records do not list an attorney for Cermak, and Cermak did not immediately return a message left Thursday at his business.

The prosecutor's office say Cermak has pleaded not guilty, and his trial is set for Feb. 16.