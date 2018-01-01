Authorities ID man they say was responsible for Friday armed robbery

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A 24-year-old Rochester man has been arrested in connection to a Friday armed robbery investigation.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said 24-year-old Dezmon Johnson is facing an aggravated robbery charge after Jeff Little Store in Marion Township was robbed at gunpoint Friday afternoon.

Authorities say Johnson was caught after fleeing a vehicle on foot before breaking into a garage in the 4000 block of Countrywood Dr. SE.

The robbery was reported at 3:18 p.m. and he was taken into custody at 4:18 p.m.

Law enforcement said Monday that Johnson admitted to everything when he was caught.

There was about $230 taken from the store..