Police: Gun threat at bar parking lot leads to numerous charges against Rochester man

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man is facing multiple charges, including terroristic threats and second-degree assault, after an incident Monday night at the North Star Bar parking lot.

Authorities say 37-year-old Joseph Hollins, of Rochester, got into an argument with a an off-duty bar employee about parking.

The incident began around 11 p.m. Monday and continued 30 minutes later when Hollins returned to the bar.

The victim saw Hollins with a gun inside the car and reached for it before being hit in the head with the gun. Authorities say Hollins threatened to shoot the victim before the car moved and hit another vehicle in the parking lot.

The handgun fell out of the car during the struggle before Hollins left the scene. He was arrested a short time later in the 2300 block of Valley High Dr. NW.

He is facing the following charges:

Second-degree assault, terroristic threats, possession of a handgun without a permit, hit and run, fourth-degree DUI, third-degree DUI refusal and no insurance.