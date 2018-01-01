Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Police: Burglars use Prius as getaway car after stealing hotel ATM

An ATM stolen out of a hotel and put into the front seat of a Toyota Prius resulted in two arrests Friday morning.

Posted: Mar. 23, 2018 10:34 AM
Updated: Mar. 23, 2018 10:57 AM
ROCHESTER, Minn. – An ATM stolen out of a hotel and put into the front seat of a Toyota Prius resulted in two arrests Friday morning.
Robert King, 43, of Chicago, and 47-year-old Anthony King, no address, are facing charges for burglary, felony theft and possession of a burglary tools.
A Microtel employee said two masked men were in the process of removing the hotel’s ATM when they were spotted and 911 was called at 4:47 a.m. Friday.
Using a dolly, the two men loaded the ATM into the front seat of the Prius, police said. The vehicle was stopped on 48th St. during a high-risk stop.
Both men were taken into custody.

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Charles City
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Rochester
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Snow returns tonight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events