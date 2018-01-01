Police: Burglars use Prius as getaway car after stealing hotel ATM

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An ATM stolen out of a hotel and put into the front seat of a Toyota Prius resulted in two arrests Friday morning.

Robert King, 43, of Chicago, and 47-year-old Anthony King, no address, are facing charges for burglary, felony theft and possession of a burglary tools.

A Microtel employee said two masked men were in the process of removing the hotel’s ATM when they were spotted and 911 was called at 4:47 a.m. Friday.

Using a dolly, the two men loaded the ATM into the front seat of the Prius, police said. The vehicle was stopped on 48th St. during a high-risk stop.

Both men were taken into custody.