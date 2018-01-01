Police: Austin man facing charges for allegedly pulling knife at hotel party

Scroll for more content...

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A party at Extended Stay Hotel turned into a fight where police say a man pulled a knife and got into a fistfight.Police say 24-year-old Julio Mendez, of Austin, is facing charges for second-degree assault, fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct after an incident around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.Police say a mix of people who did and did not know each other went to a gas station and on the way back Mendez began acting irrational.Mendez and the 23-year-old driver allegedly got into an argument and that’s when Mendez pulled a knife and threatened to stab the driver in the 2800 block of 43rd St. NW.Police say Mendez threw the knife into the snow before the two got into a physical fight.Mendez was located on W. Frontage Rd. and was taken into custody.