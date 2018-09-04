Clear
Police release more info on Albert Lea armed robbery

Photo courtesy Albert Lea Police Department.

Images of the robbery suspect have been released.

Posted: Sep. 4, 2018 2:12 PM
Updated: Sep. 4, 2018 2:24 PM

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - An armed robbery from over the weekend at the Americinn (811 Plaza St.) is under investigation.
Albert Lea police said it happened at 8:54 p.m. Saturday when an unknown male brandished a handgun and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Officers were not able to locate the suspect and no injuries were reported.
The suspect is described as a white male in his 20s and around 6-foot tall.

Another armed robbery in Freeborn County occurred Monday night. There is no word on if the incidents are connected.

