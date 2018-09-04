Police release more info on Albert Lea armed robbery

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - An armed robbery from over the weekend at the Americinn (811 Plaza St.) is under investigation.
Albert Lea police said it happened at 8:54 p.m. Saturday when an unknown male brandished a handgun and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Officers were not able to locate the suspect and no injuries were reported.
The suspect is described as a white male in his 20s and around 6-foot tall.
Another armed robbery in Freeborn County occurred Monday night. There is no word on if the incidents are connected.
