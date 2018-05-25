Scroll for more content...
A 14-year-old boy sleeping home alone at 8 p.m. in the 200 block of 10th Ave. NE told police he woke up to a man in his house.
The teen described the man as a black male wearing a bike helmet, a high-visibility shirt and blue jeans.
The suspect ran out of the house and the boy saw him ride away on a bike northbound on 10th Ave, police said.
The boy noticed his mom’s eight decorative/display swords were missing while other valuables were not taken. The swords are described as 20-24 inches long, and police say they did find a dagger in the grass.
Related Content
- Police: 8 swords taken from home as boy, 14, awoke to intruder in house
- Police: Woman threatened DCS worker with 'viking style sword'
- Police: Iowa man awakes to intruders in hotel room
- Armed Homeowner Chases Off Armed Intruder
- Roommate fight escalates into 1 man using sword
- Attacker slashes churchgoers with sword, injuring 5 in Indonesia
- Nancy Pelosi is a huge doubled-edged sword for Democrats
- 1 dead, 3 injured in sword attack on Indonesian police headquarters
- Fire victim says there was an intruder in his home at time of blaze
- Police ID Ames man shot to death by 2 masked intruders