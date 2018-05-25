Police: 8 swords taken from home as boy, 14, awoke to intruder in house

Scroll for more content...

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Eight decorative swords were stolen from a home Wednesday night, police said.A 14-year-old boy sleeping home alone at 8 p.m. in the 200 block of 10th Ave. NE told police he woke up to a man in his house.The teen described the man as a black male wearing a bike helmet, a high-visibility shirt and blue jeans.The suspect ran out of the house and the boy saw him ride away on a bike northbound on 10th Ave, police said.The boy noticed his mom’s eight decorative/display swords were missing while other valuables were not taken. The swords are described as 20-24 inches long, and police say they did find a dagger in the grass.