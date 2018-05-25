Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Police: 8 swords taken from home as boy, 14, awoke to intruder in house

Eight decorative swords were stolen from a home Wednesday night, police said.

Posted: May. 24, 2018 10:04 AM
Scroll for more content...
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Eight decorative swords were stolen from a home Wednesday night, police said.
A 14-year-old boy sleeping home alone at 8 p.m. in the 200 block of 10th Ave. NE told police he woke up to a man in his house.
The teen described the man as a black male wearing a bike helmet, a high-visibility shirt and blue jeans.
The suspect ran out of the house and the boy saw him ride away on a bike northbound on 10th Ave, police said.
The boy noticed his mom’s eight decorative/display swords were missing while other valuables were not taken. The swords are described as 20-24 inches long, and police say they did find a dagger in the grass.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
We remain hot and humid during the Memorial Day Weekend Heat Wave.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events