ROCHESTER, Minn. – Three residential burglaries in the same day have Rochester police looking for the people responsible.Police took burglary reports from the 5900 block of 24th Ave. NW, the 5500 block of 25th Ave. NW and the 300 block of 6th St. SW during daytime hours Thursday.A window was broken out on 24th Ave. NW with costume jewelry, cash and a laptop taken. The items totaled around $1,000.At 25th Ave. NW, about a block away, the patio door was broken and a video game system valued at $620 was missing. At 6th St. NW, a tablet was stolen.