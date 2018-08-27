Clear
Police: 2 teens involved in home burglary

Authorities are trying to solve who was involved in burglary this weekend before being found by the home's occupants.

Posted: Aug. 27, 2018 2:58 PM

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Authorities are trying to solve who was involved in burglary this weekend before being found by the home’s occupants.
Police say it happened in the 3600 block of Arbor Drive NW this weekend when a 49-year-old woman went into the kitchen and saw two people in her home. Police say the woman screamed and the husband, a 57-year-old male, called police. A wallet was taken from the home and the suspects are described as two white teen males around 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-9.
Police used a K-9 to try and trace their steps.
No arrests have been made.

