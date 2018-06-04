Police: Man facing charges after 2 stabbed in Rochester

Scroll for more content...

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A gathering and ensuing fight led to two men being stabbed and one having to go into surgery immediately.Aaron Swedberg, 30, of Rochester, is facing charges for first- and second-degree assault and terroristic threats after police say he stabbed two people Friday night in the 300 block of 6th Ave. SE.Authorities say a 27-year-old was having a small gathering when Swedberg became upset and a physical fight ensued.The 27-year-old and a 26-year-old man went to Swedberg’s house to shake hands, police said, and Swedberg allegedly pulled a knife and stabbed the 27-year-old in the chest. The 26-year-old allegedly reached to the pull the victim back and he was also stabbed in the arm.The 27-year-old went into surgery and is expected to survive. The 26-year-old was taken to the hospital.Officers said they found a bloody knife in Swedberg’s pocket.