Clear

Police: Man facing charges after 2 stabbed in Rochester

Aaron Swedberg

A gathering and ensuing fight led to two men being stabbed and one having to go into surgery immediately.

Posted: Jun. 4, 2018 10:05 AM
Scroll for more content...
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A gathering and ensuing fight led to two men being stabbed and one having to go into surgery immediately.
Aaron Swedberg, 30, of Rochester, is facing charges for first- and second-degree assault and terroristic threats after police say he stabbed two people Friday night in the 300 block of 6th Ave. SE.
Authorities say a 27-year-old was having a small gathering when Swedberg became upset and a physical fight ensued.
The 27-year-old and a 26-year-old man went to Swedberg’s house to shake hands, police said, and Swedberg allegedly pulled a knife and stabbed the 27-year-old in the chest. The 26-year-old allegedly reached to the pull the victim back and he was also stabbed in the arm.
The 27-year-old went into surgery and is expected to survive. The 26-year-old was taken to the hospital.
Officers said they found a bloody knife in Swedberg’s pocket.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Albert Lea
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
A sunny and dry start to the week. Chance for rain tonight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events