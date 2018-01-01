Rochester Police: 2 robbed at gunpoint while closing Coldstone Creamery

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police say two people were robbed at gunpoint while getting ready to close Coldstone Creamery in Rochester on Monday night. It happened at 2650 S. Broadway Ave.

Police say two employees – a 16-year-old female and a 59-year-old female – were held at gunpoint and were demanded to get money from the safe. The gun, which was a pellet gun, was later found in a snow bank.

Police say the suspects were able to get money from the cash register.

The suspects are described as a black male with a deep voice who is around 6-feet tall and around 18 years old. He was wearing a black hoodie. The second is described as a Hispanic male around 5-6 or 5-7 with a dark hoodie and wearing a black bandana with a white pattern covering his face.

Police say the suspects ran north on foot and got into a car, which is possibly silver.