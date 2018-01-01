Police: 2 killed in Iowa crash after car stolen

OTTUMWA, Iowa (AP) — Police in southeastern Iowa say two people have died in a crash that began with the theft of a pizza delivery car in Ottumwa.

The Ottumwa Courier reports that the crash happened Monday night after a 21-year-old man delivering pizza was assaulted and his delivery car stolen. He was treated at a hospital for a cut to his face.

Police say shortly after the assault, the car was involved in a crash with another vehicle on Highway 34.

The Iowa State Patrol says 28-year-old Nathaniel Wesley Stroud, of Centerville, was driving the stolen vehicle and was speeding and going the wrong way on the highway when he crashed into a vehicle driven by 34-year-old Summer Leanne Cox, of Allerton. Both Stroud and Cox died at the scene.