Police: 2 killed in Iowa crash after car stolen

The crash happened Monday night after a 21-year-old man delivering pizza was assaulted and his delivery car stolen.

Posted: Feb. 28, 2018 6:20 AM
Updated: Feb. 28, 2018 6:31 AM

OTTUMWA, Iowa (AP) — Police in southeastern Iowa say two people have died in a crash that began with the theft of a pizza delivery car in Ottumwa.

The Ottumwa Courier reports that the crash happened Monday night after a 21-year-old man delivering pizza was assaulted and his delivery car stolen. He was treated at a hospital for a cut to his face.

Police say shortly after the assault, the car was involved in a crash with another vehicle on Highway 34.

The Iowa State Patrol says 28-year-old Nathaniel Wesley Stroud, of Centerville, was driving the stolen vehicle and was speeding and going the wrong way on the highway when he crashed into a vehicle driven by 34-year-old Summer Leanne Cox, of Allerton. Both Stroud and Cox died at the scene.

