ROCHESTER, Minn. – A suspect police had been looking for was taken into custody Tuesday after a report of a verbal domestic situation.
Police said the 16-ear-old male was arrested and charged with first-degree aggravated robbery in connection to an incident where a man was robbed and nearly run over.
The robbery happened Sunday near a Holiday gas station.
The suspect was arrested in the 4700 block of Savannah Dr. NW.
Related Content
- Police: 16-year-old suspect in robbery near Rochester gas station arrested
- More details emerge surrounding alleged robbery near Rochester gas station
- 2 robbery suspects sought in Rochester
- Surveillance images from May 4 gas station robbery released by Austin police
- Arrest made in Rochester armed robbery
- Two arrested after violent robbery in Rochester
- 16-year-old arrested for Austin stabbing
- Police: Man with ties to recent Rochester robberies arrested
- Rochester police investigating apparent armed robbery
- Gas leak in NW Rochester
Scroll for more content...