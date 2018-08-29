Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Man facing 1st-degree murder charge in Kossuth Co. death Full Story

Police: 16-year-old suspect in robbery near Rochester gas station arrested

A suspect police had been looking for was taken into custody Tuesday after a report of a verbal domestic situation.

Posted: Aug. 29, 2018 10:43 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A suspect police had been looking for was taken into custody Tuesday after a report of a verbal domestic situation.
Police said the 16-ear-old male was arrested and charged with first-degree aggravated robbery in connection to an incident where a man was robbed and nearly run over.
The robbery happened Sunday near a Holiday gas station.
The suspect was arrested in the 4700 block of Savannah Dr. NW.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 63°
Cooler temps and clear skies return today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Truck Drivers Create Safety Net Under Bridge To Save Suicidal Man

Image

Missing Ohio boy found safe after 1 year

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: 3 baby alligators stolen from Pa. exotic pet store

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Tuesday

Image

New space in the works at Austin High School

Image

Sheffield works to get back to normal following a power outage

Image

Actors used as part of medical training

Image

Using actors to improve patient quality

Image

SHIPT Service available in our area

Image

Police: Boy confronts bullies, gets attacked

Community Events