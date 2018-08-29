Police: 16-year-old suspect in robbery near Rochester gas station arrested

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A suspect police had been looking for was taken into custody Tuesday after a report of a verbal domestic situation.

Police said the 16-ear-old male was arrested and charged with first-degree aggravated robbery in connection to an incident where a man was robbed and nearly run over.

The robbery happened Sunday near a Holiday gas station.

The suspect was arrested in the 4700 block of Savannah Dr. NW.