Police: Mason City man charged after asking male, female if they wanted to be shot

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Mason City man is facing a felony robbery charge after he allegedly asked a male and female victim if they wanted to get shot.

McKinley Dudley, 59, was arrested after the incident Sunday night at 6th St. and N. Federal Ave.

According to court documents, Dudley approached a male and female and threatened them with what appeared to be a gun.

Police said Dudley demanded the two people empty their pockets and bags. Dudley allegedly took cigarettes and allowed the two victims to leave after escorting them to an apartment complex where the defendant lives.