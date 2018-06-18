Clear
Poison may have killed Mayo falcon chicks

Officials say they're still waiting for some test results.

Posted: Jun. 18, 2018 5:05 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Poison may be to blame for the falcon chicks who died in their nest on top of the Mayo Building.

Four chicks died on May 11 and their remains were sent to a wildlife diagnostic lab in Wisconsin. Mayo Clinic says lab results indicate poison could have been the cause of death, but test results on whether a viral infection is responsible are still pending.

Mayo says it does not use poisons for pest control on its Rochester campus and the source of any potential toxin is unknown at this time.

"Although the loss is hard to watch, death occurs frequently in nature," says Jacquelyn Fallon, Midwest Peregrine Society. "With toxicity as a suspected cause of death, it is a reminder how poisons are an indiscriminate killer and, if used, the wide range of effect they can have on species in the area."

The parent falcons, named “Orton” and “Hattie,” have been seen flying in the area since the death of their chicks.

