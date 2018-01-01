Pleas entered in huge Rochester heroin bust

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One of the biggest heroin busts in city history has produced different pleas.

36-year-old Antonio Terrell Beasley of Bayport was arrested on June 14, 2017 after police said a traffic stop in the 900 block of Elton Hills Drive NW led to the seizure of 215 grams of heroin. Rochester police describe Beasley as a “significant dealer” who had just returned after picking up the drugs out of state.

34-year-old Tara Lea Mitchell of Rochester was taken into custody later the same day after a search in the 1700 block of 8 ½ Street SE. Officers said she had five grams of heroin on her.

Beasley entered not guilty pleas Friday to 1st degree drug sales, four counts of 2nd degree drug sales, 3rd degree drug sales, no marijuana tax stamp, and two counts of importing controlled substances across state borders. No trial date has been set.

Mitchell has already pleaded guilty to 3rd degree drug possession and is due to be sentenced on March 12.