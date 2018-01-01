Plea hearing set for ex-Urbandale employee in theft case

URBANDALE, Iowa (AP) — Court records indicate a former information technology worker for the city of Urbandale will change his plea on charges that he stole from the city library.

Scroll for more content...

Forty-year-old Chad Nielsen pleaded not guilty in December to one misdemeanor and eight felony counts of theft. Police say he took more than $47,000 worth of computer hardware from the library between March 2016 and his arrest in October last year.

The records say Nielsen and his attorney have been working on a plea deal with prosecutors. His plea hearing is scheduled for March 19. Last month Nielsen asked the court for permission to pay some restitution before his plea hearing or sentencing.

He no longer works for the city.