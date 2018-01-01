Plea entered in Rochester robbery

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A not guilty plea has been entered in a gunpoint robbery.

Scroll for more content...

24-year-old Keith Marcus West of Stewartville is charged with 1st degree aggravated robbery and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence.

Rochester police say West robbed a 29-year-old man on January 14 in the 800 block of 9th Avenue SE. The victim reportedly owed West’s girlfriend $20. West is accused of showing up with a gun and taking more than $100 from the victim.

Police say they have recovered the gun.

No trial date has been set.