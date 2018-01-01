wx_icon Mason City 32°

wx_icon Albert Lea 32°

wx_icon Austin 34°

wx_icon Charles City 34°

wx_icon Rochester 33°

Clear
Livestream View Now

Plea entered in Rochester robbery

Stewartville man accused of stealing $100 at gunpoint.

Posted: Feb. 15, 2018 4:15 PM
Updated: Feb. 15, 2018 4:15 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A not guilty plea has been entered in a gunpoint robbery.

Scroll for more content...

24-year-old Keith Marcus West of Stewartville is charged with 1st degree aggravated robbery and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence.

Rochester police say West robbed a 29-year-old man on January 14 in the 800 block of 9th Avenue SE. The victim reportedly owed West’s girlfriend $20. West is accused of showing up with a gun and taking more than $100 from the victim.

Police say they have recovered the gun.

No trial date has been set.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events