Clear

Plea deal struck in Austin attempted murder

Kuoviy Omot Kuoviy Omot

Man accused of shooting someone during a drug robbery.

Posted: Aug. 27, 2018 12:22 PM
Updated: Aug. 27, 2018 12:26 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A plea deal has been reached in a Mower County shooting.

Court records indicate Kuoviy Kwot Omot, 22 of Austin, has entered an Alford plea to one count of 2nd degree attempted murder.
Omot was arrested in March 2017 and charged with 1st and 2nd degree attempted murder, attempted aggravated robbery, 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence.

Law enforcement says Omot shot a man at Western Manor Apartments in January 2017, hitting him in the leg after robbing him during a drug deal.

Court records do not list a sentencing date. An Alford plea means Omot does not admit guilt but concedes he could be convicted at trial and will accept punishment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Austin
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 88°
Rochester
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Stormy next couple of days.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Drone footage in Sheffield

Image

Cotton candy taco wins big at Texas State Fair awards

Image

Drone video: Power out in Sheffield

Image

ANNALISA LIVE

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Storms knock out power, closes road in north Iowa

Image

Free back to school haircuts

Image

Rain puts stop to big bike race

Image

Couple gets engaged at Minnesota State Fair

Image

Austin ArtWorks Festival brings together families

Community Events