Plea deal struck in Austin attempted murder

AUSTIN, Minn. – A plea deal has been reached in a Mower County shooting.

Court records indicate Kuoviy Kwot Omot, 22 of Austin, has entered an Alford plea to one count of 2nd degree attempted murder.

Omot was arrested in March 2017 and charged with 1st and 2nd degree attempted murder, attempted aggravated robbery, 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence.

Law enforcement says Omot shot a man at Western Manor Apartments in January 2017, hitting him in the leg after robbing him during a drug deal.

Court records do not list a sentencing date. An Alford plea means Omot does not admit guilt but concedes he could be convicted at trial and will accept punishment.