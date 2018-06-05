Clear
Plea deal in lottery ticket theft

Forest City woman will be sentenced in August.

Posted: Jun. 5, 2018 5:13 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

GARNER, Iowa – A woman accused of stealing lottery tickets pleads guilty to a lesser charge.

Kelly Lee Ann Berg, 38 of Forest City, has entered a guilty plea to one count of 5th degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. In exchange, the Hancock County Attorney’s Office agreed to a charge of lottery forgery or fraud, a felony.

Authorities say Berg stole eight lottery tickets from the Casey’s General Store where she worked.  Her sentencing is scheduled for August 11.

