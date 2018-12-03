Plea deal in deadly Cerro Gordo County collision

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Manly man is pleading guilty in a crash that killed a Hampton woman.

60-year-old Paul Edward Wood entered guilty pleas Monday to homicide by vehicle by reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of marijuana. Authorities say Wood was under the influence of both drugs when he drove across the center line of Highway 65 on November 25, 2016, and smashed head on into the vehicle driven by Griselda Tello. She suffered fatal injuries in the collision.

Law enforcement says meth and pot were found in Wood’s vehicle and tests of his blood and urine came back positive for both drugs.

A sentencing date has been scheduled for April 30.