Plea deal in Rochester drug sting

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A plea deal is struck in an undercover drug sting.

33-year-old Angel Castellanos of Rochester was charged in October 2017 with 2nd degree possession of methamphetamine, two counts of 3rd degree drug sales, and storing meth paraphernalia in the presence of a child. Rochester police say undercover officers bought meth from Castellanos on two occasions and a search of his home found meth pipes and a baggie of meth residue near a five-year-old girl.

Castellanos is pleading guilty to the 2nd degree and 3rd degree drug charges. His sentencing is scheduled for April 23.