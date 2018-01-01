Plea deal in Olmsted County chase

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is pleading guilty for a high speed chase in Olmsted County.

Scroll for more content...

60-year-old Wayne Curtis Banks of Rochester was arrested on April 8, 2017. An Olmsted County sheriff’s deputy was called about a driving complaint east of Byron and says Banks was seen driving in and out of the ditch near West Circle Drive in Rochester. Police say they came upon Banks a short time later asleep at a stop light.

As officers approached the car, they say Banks took off on a chase that hit 70 to 80 miles an hour before he was caught. Police say a field sobriety test showed Banks with a blood alcohol content of .13.

He pleaded guilty Monday to fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and DWI. Banks is scheduled to sentenced on May 14.