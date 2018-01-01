Plea deal in Mason City sex assault

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of sexual assault has entered an Alford plea.

20-year-old Paul B. Grell of Mason City was initially charged with 3rd degree sexual abuse but that has now been reduced to assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, an aggravated misdemeanor. Authorities say Grell met his female victim at Southbridge Mall on February 29, 2016 and then went back to his home, where the assault took place.

Grell was arrested for this crime in December 2017.

By entering an Alford plea, Grell is not admitting guilt but concedes he could be convicted at trial and will accept sentencing. That has been set for April 9.