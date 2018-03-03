Plea deal in Freeborn County sex abuse

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Wisconsin man has entered an Alford plea to sexually abusing a young girl in Freeborn County.

72-year-old Joel Michael Radjenovich of Somerset, WI was arrested in June 2016 and charged with eight counts of criminal sexual conduct. Prosecutors say he started having sexual contact with a 10-year-old girl when he lived in Clarks Grove and the abuse continued for six years.

After his trial was postponed twice, Radjenovich has entered an Alford plea to one count of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct. That means he does not admit guilt but concedes he could be convicted and will accept sentencing, which has now be scheduled for June 21.