Plea deal in Austin heroin arrest

AUSTIN, MInn. – A Mower County man accusing of selling heroin near a school is pleading guilty.

Scroll for more content...

The Austin Police Department says 46-year-old Dion Edward Wadley sold heroin to a police informant on January 30, February 2, and February 3 at Wadley’s home in Austin. Wadley was arrested on March 21 and because his home is near Neveln Elementary School, the district was notified to make sure students would be safe.

On Friday, Wadley entered guilty pleas to two counts of 3rd degree drug sales. His sentencing is set for March 2.