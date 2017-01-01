wx_icon Mason City

wx_icon Albert Lea

wx_icon Austin

wx_icon Charles City

wx_icon Rochester

Clear
Winter Weather Advisory Wx Alerts
Livestream View Now

Plea deal in Austin heroin arrest

Dion Wadley

Police say the sales happened near an elementary school.

Posted: Dec. 29, 2017 11:33 AM
Updated: Dec. 29, 2017 11:33 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, MInn. – A Mower County man accusing of selling heroin near a school is pleading guilty.

Scroll for more content...

The Austin Police Department says 46-year-old Dion Edward Wadley sold heroin to a police informant on January 30, February 2, and February 3 at Wadley’s home in Austin. Wadley was arrested on March 21 and because his home is near Neveln Elementary School, the district was notified to make sure students would be safe.

On Friday, Wadley entered guilty pleas to two counts of 3rd degree drug sales. His sentencing is set for March 2.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events