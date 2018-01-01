Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
National
National Health News
Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Weather
Radar
Maps & Radars
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Closings
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
CBS Video
Streaming Newscasts
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Digital Marketing
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
National
National Health News
Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Weather
Radar
Maps & Radars
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Closings
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
CBS Video
Streaming Newscasts
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Digital Marketing
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
Play KIMT fan hoopla!
Have some fun and take our quiz.
Posted: Mar. 26, 2018 2:51 PM
Updated: Mar. 26, 2018 2:52 PM
Scroll for more content...
Article Comments
Mason City
Overcast
34°
Hi: 36° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 24°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Overcast
34°
Hi: 36° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
More Weather
Austin
Overcast
36°
Hi: 37° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
More Weather
Charles City
Overcast
36°
Hi: 38° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 29°
More Weather
Rochester
Overcast
40°
Hi: 41° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
More Weather
Rainfall will return across the area along with areas of fog developing.
Radar
Eye In The Sky
Most Popular Stories
Winter Weather Advisory for some north-central Iowa counties
Person of interest named in 'suspicious' Dodge County death
1 person transported after rollover crash in Nora Springs
Snowfall totals reach 17.5 inches in massive March storm
Iowa family died of gas asphyxiation at Mexican resort
Police: Man arrested for allegedly hitting pet pig with golf club
Dodge County Sheriff's on the scene of Prairie Wax Worm Farms
UPDATED: More than 450K smoke alarms recalled in United States
Man, 20, arrested after responding to Grindr ad of boy, 14
Ex-Iowa coach accused of kissing, touching 13-year-old girl
Latest Video
My Money Monday - Building a credit score
10-year-old girl inspires during cancer fight
Lawmakers paying attention to gun talk
My Money Monday: How to build a credit score
KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 3-26-18
Don't call 911 for a pizza
Army recruitment challenges
RNeighbors gives neighbor awards
Technovation in Rochester
Snow not stopping local golfers in Rockford
Community Events