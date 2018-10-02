Plane lands on Clear Lake

KIMT NEWS 3 - A plane landed on Clear Lake around 1:10 p.m. Saturday.

Scroll for more content...

It happened near the 3700 block of North Shore Drive.

The Clear Lake Police Department say they received numerous reports of an airplane down on Clear Lake and notified the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office. A deputy was dispatched to the scene.

Officials say Iowa D-N-R officer were on scene almost immediately and spoke with the pilot. The situation was handled before the deputy arrived on scene.

The plane has since returned to the airport.

Our reporter on scene talked with residents in the area.

Mark Lundberg said he was sitting in his living room when he look out and saw the plane, which he said had landed on its left side and had lost the ski to help with landing.

We reached out to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office and will keep you updated with information as we learn it.