Clear

Plainview woman pleads not guilty to Rochester meth crimes

Melissa King Melissa King

One of three arrested after August traffic stop.

Posted: Sep. 11, 2018 1:37 PM
Updated: Sep. 11, 2018 1:38 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A not guilty plea has been entered in a Rochester meth bust.

Melissa Jill Hill, 34 of Plainview, is pleading not guilty to 1st degree drug sales and 3rd degree drug possession. She was arrested on August 16 along with Joshua Crews of Stewartville and Andrew Johnson of Rochester. Law enforcement says their vehicle was pulled over on Highway 52, south of 19th Street, after officers noticed the license plate did not match the vehicle.


Andrew Johnson

Joshua Crews

Officers also say the people inside the vehicle looked like they were hiding things. Police say a search of the vehicle found methamphetamine.

Crews and Johnson are also facing 1st and 3rd degree drug charges. In addition, Johnson is accused of driving after cancelation and receiving stolen property. Neither has entered a plea.

A trial date has not been set for King.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 81°
Albert Lea
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Austin
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Charles City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Rochester
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
We're continuing to track a sunny and dry weather pattern
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Oklahoma woman finds coyote in bedroom

Image

Alleged racist signs at California football game spark outrage

Image

17-year-old pilot safely makes emergency landing

Image

Your Tuesday’s KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Local events remembering 9/11

Image

Area sports highlights - Sept. 10

Image

Byron vs PEM Girls Soccer

Image

One on one with Ken Burns

Image

Major expansion at charter schools

Image

Fatal shooting latest

Community Events