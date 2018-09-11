Plainview woman pleads not guilty to Rochester meth crimes

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A not guilty plea has been entered in a Rochester meth bust.

Melissa Jill Hill, 34 of Plainview, is pleading not guilty to 1st degree drug sales and 3rd degree drug possession. She was arrested on August 16 along with Joshua Crews of Stewartville and Andrew Johnson of Rochester. Law enforcement says their vehicle was pulled over on Highway 52, south of 19th Street, after officers noticed the license plate did not match the vehicle.



Officers also say the people inside the vehicle looked like they were hiding things. Police say a search of the vehicle found methamphetamine.

Crews and Johnson are also facing 1st and 3rd degree drug charges. In addition, Johnson is accused of driving after cancelation and receiving stolen property. Neither has entered a plea.

