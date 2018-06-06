Pitbulls ban brings doznes to Rockwell City Council meeting

ROCKWELL, Iowa- Nancy Levenhagen and Sharri Fullmuth of Rockwell said they were surprised to learn that their dogs may soon need to be removed from their hometown because of an ordinance against Pitbulls.

“I was out in Arizona and when I came home my neighbor told that Pitbulls are going and he is the mayor,” said Levenhagen.

Scroll for more content...

“The only thing that I found vicious about my Pitbull is that he likes to chew on my shoes and furniture,” said Fullmuth. “I don’t know what he has against my shoes.”

That is why Levenhagen jumped in to action.

“I went door-to-door and I received 200 signatures to bring our dog’s of the banned list,” she said.

That petition is in part why dozens of residents flooded the Rockwell Council Chambers to voice their concerns.

Council members said they are not sure when it was put on the books, but it has been for a number of years. The Rockwell Police Chief stated that there hasn’t been a Pitbull attack in the town in nearly 20 years and he too doesn’t agree with the breed specific ban.

“I don’t believe a breed ban is appropriate at all,” he said.

The council did not take action on the ordinance at Wednesday night’s meeting, but say they will look in to making changes if they need to.

“No animal will be asked to leave the city of Rockwell until this issue is resolved in a timely manner,” said Mayor Michael Flatness.

But if this ordinance isn’t changed, Sharri and Nancy say they will leave the town they love.

“I’m not getting rid of my dog,” Fullmuth said. “I will move. My husband and I have already started looking at houses.”

The Rockwell City Council stated that when they do look at making changes to the ordinance they would like to put something else in place. They are asking for the communities patients while they go through the process.