Austin Police officer shoots pit bull

AUSTIN, Minn. - A police officer shot a pit bull Monday afternoon after he said the animal lunged at him.

A call about a pit bull without a collar was received by Austin police just after 1 p.m. The caller said the white and black dog was trying to get into a fenced-in area with two smaller dogs inside in the 2100 block of 2nd Avenue Southeast.

Austin Police Chief Brian Krueger said the caller said the dog was acting aggressively when he tried to get it to leave.

When the officer arrived at the scene, he spoke to the caller, who said his wife gave him a treat for the dog. The officer said he tossed the treat at the pit bull as it approached him, but said the dog lunged at him, and the officer shot it as he was backing away.

Krueger said the caller confirmed the pit bull tried to attack the officer.

The owner of the dog is not known. The dog's body was taken to the animal shelter.

