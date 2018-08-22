Pine Island City Council changes its mind on an ICE detention center

PINE ISLAND, Minn. – The Pine Island City Council has voted against supporting the construction of an immigration detention facility in town.
The Council had previously passed a resolution in favor of the possible building of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement Facility in Pine Island, but they rescinded that vote at Tuesday’s Council meeting.
City Council made it clear that while they appreciated the feedback from community, that is not what made them change their decision.
Mayor Rod Steele said this final decision came after each council member did their own research on the current national immigration scene, funding, and other aspects...not becuase of the backlash from community members.
