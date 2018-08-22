Clear

Pine Island City Council changes its mind on an ICE detention center

Rescinds resolution on inviting the construction of an immigration detention center.

Posted: Aug. 21, 2018 7:25 PM
Updated: Aug. 21, 2018 11:05 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

PINE ISLAND, Minn. – The Pine Island City Council has voted against supporting the construction of an immigration detention facility in town.

The Council had previously passed a resolution in favor of the possible building of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement Facility in Pine Island, but they rescinded that vote at Tuesday’s Council meeting.

City Council made it clear that while they appreciated the feedback from community, that is not what made them change their decision. 

Mayor Rod Steele said this final decision came after each council member did their own research on the current national immigration scene, funding, and other aspects...not becuase of the backlash from community members.

For previous coverage of this issue, click here and here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 53°
Albert Lea
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 54°
Rochester
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 53°
Clouds will clear overnight as we remain cooler across the area.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Possible ordinance on short-term rentals

Image

Remembering the 1883 tornado

Image

Police warn of people going door to door

Image

Pine Island ICE facility decision

Image

Fill the Boot Campaign

Image

New Task Force to Tackle Housing

Image

Legacy Run for Children of Veterans

Image

Jeremiah Wilcox

Image

Body Recovered Might be Mollie Tibbetts

Image

Olive Garden gives back in Rochester

Community Events