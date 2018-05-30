Picking up the remains of Monday's storms

MASON CITY, Iowa - Branches from large to small littered streets and yards all across Cerro Gordo County as a result of Monday's storm. One branch from a tree managed to poke its way into a house on 20th Street Southwest in Mason City.

Linda Galindo has a downed limb on the south side of her yard in Mason City. She called the city street department to make sure the limb would be taken care of, and is currently on the waiting list to get it removed.

She also has four cracked ribs from a motorcycle accident, and says that the service is vital for those who have mobility restrictions.

"I can't bend over, I can't pick anything up, and they're not healing, so it's hard."

She also has some advice for other homeowners wanting to trim branches: don't try to get up to the level of a powerline because it can be very dangerous, and leave it to a professional.

"The problem is getting that high up where the powerlines are. I don't think any of my neighbors have any equipment. But I try to hire it done...what with the pruning and getting things trimmed nicely."

Clear Lake, which also got hit heavily by Monday's storm, is offering a free limb pickup service that ran all day on Wednesday.

Bob Berggren from the Mason City street department says it is very likely that city street crews will be out on Thursday as well picking up more limbs.