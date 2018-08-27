Clear

Photos and drone video capture significant damage in Sheffield

Here is the scene this morning in Sheffield.

More than 1,000 customers were without power, the school district and many businesses are closed Monday after a severe storm rolled through north Iowa. Here is how it looks this morning in Sheffield.

Portion of Highway 65 closed due to damage. 

Power expected to be out for "greater part of the day"

