Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Stabbing investigation underway in Mason City Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Photos: Severe thunderstorm damage from May 28

KIMT photo - A tree lies on a house at 8th St. SW in Mason City on Monday.

Here are some images after the storm.

Posted: May. 28, 2018 6:38 PM
Updated: May. 28, 2018 8:53 PM

Photo Gallery 28 Images

Here are some images from a storm that brought heavy winds, localized flooding and damage to some areas of the viewing area. 

Weather links

CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions

MORE: Maps & Radars

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here

LIVE EYE: Tower Cams

SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter

ALERTS: WeatherWarn

WEATHER APP: iOS | Android


KIMT photo - Damage at a cemetery in Northwood.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
We're tracking some spotty showers and storms for tonight as temperatures remain hot.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events