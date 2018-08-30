Clear

Phishing attack targets Albert Lea city employees

330 past and present workers affected.

Posted: Aug. 30, 2018 2:11 PM
Updated: Aug. 30, 2018 2:12 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Current and former city employees were victims of a phishing attack this summer.

Albert Lea City Attorney Kelly D. Martinez says an unauthorized person got hold of an electronic file containing 2017 W-2 forms for about 330 past and present city workers. The FBI notified those affected on July 11.

Martinez says Albert Lea enlisted outside experts to investigate the situation and determined that only W-2 forms were accessed, not credit card or bank account information.

Albert Lea is offering those affected free credit monitoring and information on reporting IRS or state tax fraud, as well as other precautionary measures employees can take to protect their information.

“The greatest risk posed in these type of incidents,” says Martinez, “is the use of the information to file phony tax returns which divert refunds to the unauthorized third party.”

Phishing" refers to the fraudulent practice of sending emails purporting to be from reputable companies in order to induce individuals to reveal personal information, such as passwords and credit card numbers.

