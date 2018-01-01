Pet food recall in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A recall has been issued for some pet food after two children became sick.

The Minnesota Departments of Health and Agriculture are investigating two cases of Salmonella related to Raws for Paws Ground Turkey Food for Pets. Two children in the Twin Cities metro area fell ill after the food was fed to pet in their home. One child had to be hospitalized but is now recovering at home.

The contaminated raw turkey pet food was produced on October 12, 2017 and sold online on the Raws for Paws website. It was is packaged into one-pound and five-pound sealed plastic tubes, also known as chubs. The chubs are packaged into regular Turkey Pet Food cases with case codes of 9900008, 9900009. They are also packaged into Pet Food Combo Pack cases, which contain a variety of pet food products, with case codes 9900014 and 9900015. The recalled lot codes and the manufacturing dates are printed on the cardboard case label.

If you do not know the lot number but bought this pet food since October 12, 2017, authorities say you should return it or throw it away.

Officials say Salmonella bacteria can survive for weeks on surfaces, so anyone who bought the contaminated food should thoroughly clean and disinfect pet dishes, floors, and the area near where their pets eat.

Symptoms of Salmonella infection include diarrhea, abdominal pain and fever.