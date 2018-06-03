Clear

Person stabbed multiple times Saturday night in Worth County

Charges are expected to be filed.

Jun. 3, 2018
WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - A victim was stabbed multiple times Saturday night in Northwood.
The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was transported to Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa, for non-life threatening injuries.
Authorities said it happened 10:48 p.m. at 604 7th St. N.
The rain will clear out this evening with a comfortable and breezy Sunday on the way.
